CRAWFORD | Park the bus: Padgett keeps UK talks in-house as Louisville preps for Pitt

Louisville interim basketball coach David Padgett said he'll keep discussions he had with his players after their lopsided loss to Kentucky private, but that the team has had more intense practices leading up to Tuesday's ACC opener against Pittsburgh.More >>
Eric Crawford recounts the biggest stories he covered in 2017, and eight of his favorite stories.More >>
After giving up touchdowns on both of Mississippi State's opening drives, the Louisville defense stabilized despite the loss of two starters -- Jaire Alexander and James Hearns.More >>
Lamar Jackson's four interceptions hurt the Cardinals in a 31-27 loss to Mississippi State in the TaxSlayer Bowl on Saturday.More >>
Unlike other top players, Lamar Jackson said he had no hesitation about playing in a bowl game. He explains why on the eve of Louisville's game against Mississippi State in the TaxSlayer Bowl.More >>
Bowl-week activities are nothing new for college football players, but a trip aboard a couple of Navy vessels did open some eyes for the University of Louisville football team on Thursday.More >>
WIth Jaire Alexander and James Hearns skipping the TaxSlayer Bowl game against Mississippi State, Louisville defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon is looking to fill the void.More >>
Taking an early look at the University of Louisville's trip to rival Kentucky on Friday at noon.More >>
