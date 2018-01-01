Car crashes into Shop Local Kentucky store in Louisville

Louisville interim basketball coach David Padgett said he'll keep discussions he had with his players after their lopsided loss to Kentucky private, but that the team has had more intense practices leading up to Tuesday's ACC opener against Pittsburgh.More >>
A car crashed into the Shop Local Kentucky store at South Shelby and Oak Streets on Monday, toppling bricks and chunks of concrete onto the sidewalk.More >>
Tristan can now stand, is more talkative and can wheel himself around in his own wheelchair after suffering from a sever brain injury in 2016.More >>
LMPD says 107 people were murdered in Louisville in 2017, and more than half of those cases remain unsolved.More >>
Officers say his car matched the description of a vehicle involved in an officer-involved shooting.More >>
The start of a new year marked the beginning of something even bigger for one Louisville couple celebrating the birth of the city's first baby of 2018.More >>
Officials say it happened Sunday around 2 a.m.More >>
The woman's body was found in a vehicle on Wednesday.More >>
