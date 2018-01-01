Car crashes into Shop Local Kentucky store in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Car crashes into Shop Local Kentucky store in Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car crashed into the Shop Local Kentucky store at South Shelby and Oak Streets on Monday, toppling bricks and chunks of concrete onto the sidewalk.

But this isn't the first time one of its store has been hit. The store posted on its Facebook page that a driver also rammed into their store in Lexington recently.

The post joked that since the drive-thru concept went so well in Lexington it was added in Louisville. The shop also said there is now a drive-thru, end-of-the-year sale going on.

T-shirts start as low as $8.

There's no word on what caused the car to lose control in Louisville on Monday morning.

