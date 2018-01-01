Louisville's first baby of 2018 born to new parents at Universit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville's first baby of 2018 born to new parents at University Hospital

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The start of a new year marked the beginning of something even bigger for one Louisville couple celebrating the birth of the city's first baby of 2018.

Brittany Yoeliz Chavez Gonzalez was born at 12:03 a.m. Monday at University Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

Her parents, Joel Chavez and Irma Gonzalez Garcia, said being the new years baby isn't the only first. 

"This is super special for me and my wife," Chavez said. "It's a new baby, new year and everything, so it's special for me, because this is my first baby."

The couple said they weren't thinking about her being the first to be born this year, but that they were just excited to see her.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.