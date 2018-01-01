The woman's body was found in a vehicle on Wednesday.

Officials say it happened Sunday around 2 a.m.

Metro Corrections officer placed on administrative leave after shooting suspect outside Denny's restaurant

The start of a new year marked the beginning of something even bigger for one Louisville couple celebrating the birth of the city's first baby of 2018.

Louisville's first baby of 2018 born to new parents at University Hospital

Officers say his car matched the description of a vehicle involved in an officer-involved shooting.

Police arrest man for allegedly leading them on chase through Louisville

LMPD says 107 people were murdered in Louisville in 2017, and more than half of those cases remain unsolved.

More than half of the 107 homicides across Louisville in 2017 remain unsolved

Tristan can now stand, is more talkative and can wheel himself around in his own wheelchair after suffering from a sever brain injury in 2016.

Oldham County teenager overcoming the odds with new treatment after freak accident

A car crashed into the Shop Local Kentucky store at South Shelby and Oak Streets on Monday, toppling bricks and chunks of concrete onto the sidewalk.

Louisville interim basketball coach David Padgett said he'll keep discussions he had with his players after their lopsided loss to Kentucky private, but that the team has had more intense practices leading up to Tuesday's ACC opener against Pittsburgh.

CRAWFORD | Park the bus: Padgett keeps UK talks in-house as Louisville preps for Pitt

For Jerome Garrison, 2017 was a year of difficult changes.

Garrison's 29-year-old son, Ricky Jones, was gunned down on Kingston Avenue on April 14.

"Those changes came as the result of losing my son," he said. "It's still unreal. Sometimes you want to call him, and it hits you that you can't call him now."

LMPD says 107 people were murdered in Louisville in 2017, and more than half of those cases remain unsolved, including Jones'.

Jones was a father of five and started to make music about about ending violence in the city, a a mission his father vows to continue.

"I have a double determination to really do whatever I can in my power to kind of slow this madness down," he said. "I don't even like to think that this is becoming normal."

Although last year's numbers are down from 118 murders in 2016, Garrison said that's still too much.

"Something can happen, I believe, to change that," he said. "I'm not sure what that is, but it can't keep going on."

He thinks more must be done to reach the city's young people who find themselves on the wrong path.

"If you don't care about your life, what do you do? You don't have a problem taking a life," Garrison said. "So some way, we've got to change that mentality, that mindset."

A year without his son is a lifetime of pain, a pain too many families were forced to share this year.

"He's no longer here, but he'll continue to live through his children and through some of his dreams," Garrison said.

Anyone with information about any unsolved homicide case should call 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.

