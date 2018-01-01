More than half of the 107 homicides across Louisville in 2017 re - WDRB 41 Louisville News

More than half of the 107 homicides across Louisville in 2017 remain unsolved

Ricky Jones Ricky Jones
For Jerome Garrison, 2017 was a year of difficult changes.

Garrison's 29-year-old son, Ricky Jones, was gunned down on Kingston Avenue on April 14.

"Those changes came as the result of losing my son," he said. "It's still unreal. Sometimes you want to call him, and it hits you that you can't call him now." 

LMPD says 107 people were murdered in Louisville in 2017, and more than half of those cases remain unsolved, including Jones'.

Jones was a father of five and started to make music about about ending violence in the city, a a mission his father vows to continue.

"I have a double determination to really do whatever I can in my power to kind of slow this madness down," he said. "I don't even like to think that this is becoming normal."

Although last year's numbers are down from 118 murders in 2016, Garrison said that's still too much.

"Something can happen, I believe, to change that," he said. "I'm not sure what that is, but it can't keep going on."

He thinks more must be done to reach the city's young people who find themselves on the wrong path.

"If you don't care about your life, what do you do? You don't have a problem taking a life," Garrison said. "So some way, we've got to change that mentality, that mindset."

A year without his son is a lifetime of pain, a pain too many families were forced to share this year.

"He's no longer here, but he'll continue to live through his children and through some of his dreams," Garrison said.

Anyone with information about any unsolved homicide case should call 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.

