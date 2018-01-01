LACETT | Cats drop to 17th in new AP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Despite two wins last week, the Kentucky Wildcats actually fell in the latest AP Poll.

The Cats dropped to 17th down from 16th even after victories over Louisville and Georgia.

The rest of the week nine poll featured a ton of change as all but two teams held on to their position from last week.

Michigan State is the new number one, followed by Duke. Former number one Villanova dropped to number three.

The Wildcats continue SEC Play Wednesday. They are on the road against LSU.

