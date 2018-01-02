Hoda Kotb named new 'Today' co-anchor

The start of a new year marked the beginning of something even bigger for one Louisville couple celebrating the birth of the city's first baby of 2018.

Louisville's first baby of 2018 born to new parents at University Hospital

Officers say his car matched the description of a vehicle involved in an officer-involved shooting.

LMPD says 107 people were murdered in Louisville in 2017, and more than half of those cases remain unsolved.

More than half of the 107 homicides across Louisville in 2017 remain unsolved

Tristan can now stand, is more talkative and can wheel himself around in his own wheelchair after suffering from a sever brain injury in 2016.

A car crashed into the Shop Local Kentucky store at South Shelby and Oak Streets on Monday, toppling bricks and chunks of concrete onto the sidewalk.

Louisville interim basketball coach David Padgett said he'll keep discussions he had with his players after their lopsided loss to Kentucky private, but that the team has had more intense practices leading up to Tuesday's ACC opener against Pittsburgh.

NEW YORK (WDRB) -- Hoda Kotb will join Savannah Guthrie as the new co-anchor of "Today." The position opened up after the network fired longtime-host Matt Lauer over sexual harassment allegations.

Kotb had been filling in for Lauer since his departure on Nov. 29. NBC News Chairman Andy Lack officially announced Kotb's new job on Tuesday morning.

Guthrie said during the announcement Tuesday, "It's 2018 and we are kicking off the year right because Hoda is officially the co-anchor of Today. This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made and I’m so thrilled."

Guthrie and her new co-anchor will host the 7-9 a.m. hours of "Today." Kotb will also keep her co-hosting job of the 10 a.m. hour of ‘Today’ alongside Kathie Lee Gifford.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.