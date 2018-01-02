Hoda Kotb named new 'Today' co-anchor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hoda Kotb named new 'Today' co-anchor

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (WDRB) -- Hoda Kotb will join Savannah Guthrie as the new co-anchor of "Today." The position opened up after the network fired longtime-host Matt Lauer over sexual harassment allegations.

Kotb had been filling in for Lauer since his departure on Nov. 29. NBC News Chairman Andy Lack officially announced Kotb's new job on Tuesday morning.

Guthrie said during the announcement Tuesday, "It's 2018 and we are kicking off the year right because Hoda is officially the co-anchor of Today. This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made and I’m so thrilled."

Guthrie and her new co-anchor will host the 7-9 a.m. hours of "Today." Kotb will also keep her co-hosting job of the 10 a.m. hour of ‘Today’ alongside Kathie Lee Gifford.

