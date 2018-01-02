POV | Something Positive About Louisville Sports

If you’re a Louisville sports fan, for the most part, the year ended pretty crummy. The men’s basketball team was badly outplayed and outcoached by Kentucky and suffered a humiliating loss on Friday. The football team lost another game it should have won against a team with an interim head coach, a piecemeal staff of assistants since the regular assistants had already fled to other schools, and they play with their star quarterback on the bench due to injury. It was a sorry weekend.

But Wait! If you’re looking for good news – really good news from the U of L sports scene – look no further than Jeff Walz’ women’s basketball team. They’re an undefeated 16 and 0 and ranked third in the nation. If you’re looking for an exciting way to begin your new year, the next three games are home starting with Duke on Thursday night.

Come out and cheer on some women student athletes who can inspire you to be your best. Cheer on a team loaded with talent led by a coach who knows how to win and seems to get better every year. Make a decision to get a couple tickets. They’re very affordable and available. Come on out, and focus on what’s positive in the new year.

Anything you want to say about Louisville athletics? Give us a call and share your opinion.

I’m Bill Lamb, wishing you a great and happy new year.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.