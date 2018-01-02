Police say suspect assaulted deputy at Jefferson County Judicial - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say suspect assaulted deputy at Jefferson County Judicial Center

Matu Perry (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Matu Perry (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections is accused of assaulting a deputy at the Jefferson County Judicial Center.

Police say 42-year-old Matu Perry was in custody at the facility when the incident happened on Dec. 28.

According to an arrest report, Perry was "being very disruptive and disorderly." Officials say deputies were trying to place shackles on Perry and she fought with the officers.

A deputy attempted to "dry stun" Perry in an effort to get her to be compliant, according to police. Authorities say Perry grabbed hold of the deputy's taser and his hand and pulled the officer towards her.

Police say the deputy "felt a sharp pain in his right elbow and his arm went limp." The deputy was taken to Baptist East Hospital.

Officials at Metro Corrections tell WDRB Perry was initially arrested on a charge of second-degree burglary. She is now charged with third-degree assault in connection with the incident.

