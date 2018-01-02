VIDEO: Trunk full of fireworks explodes in Texas man's car New Year's Eve

HOUSTON (WDRB) -- A trunk full of fireworks went off inside a Texas man's car on New Year's Eve.

Hurara Hassan was in a parking lot showing friends all the fireworks he planned to light at midnight. But as he showed them all the fireworks in the back of his Dodge Charger, someone lit a rocket nearby and ignited all 600 fireworks by accident.

Hassan's Charger put on quite a show with sprays of sparkles, whistling lights and plumes of smoke. The car suffered minor paint damage, but nobody was hurt.

Hassan says he won't let the accident dampen his New Year or his celebration to ring in 2019. He said he'll just make sure his trunk is closed.

Video of the fireworks exploding in the trunk has gained almost 2 million views on social media.

