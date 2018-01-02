Square Dance Yourself to a "New You in the New Year" - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Square Dance Yourself to a "New You in the New Year"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Getting involved in a group or activity can start your New Year off right.
So maybe, swing your partner round and round in the New Year.
Just one of the phrases you'll hear while square dancing.
The Double "H" Square Dance Club in Jeffersonville invited Keith Kaiser to join the fun.
Each Thursday night you can find folks twirling and shuffling at the First Presbyterian Church on Walnut Street.
You can get a lesson by calling (812) 944-9237.


