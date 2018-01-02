Two accused of selling heroin out of Louisville home with 4 children inside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a woman have been arrested after police say they were selling large amounts of heroin from their home -- a home with four children inside.

According to arrest reports, police executed a search warrant at the home of 29-year-old Adrian Richie and 29-year-old Cayla Casey, in the 5300 block of Mildenhall Way, near the intersection of Preston Highway and East Indian Trail, on Friday, Dec. 29, just before noon.

Just before searching the home, police say they saw Casey leave the house and get into a car, driving away at a high rate of speed. When police stopped Casey a short distance away, in the 1300 block of Cleo Avenue, they allegedly found, "a large amount of suspected heroin packaged for sale," along with a large amount of cash, inside the vehicle.

Police say they then searched Casey's home on Mildenhall Way.

Inside, they allegedly found Richie and Casey's children -- a 4-month-old, a 2-year-old, a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old -- with no adult supervision. Police say they also found heroin on a bed in the children's room, as well as heroin and other narcotics packaged for sale inside another vehicle on the premises.

Police say Casey and Richie had been selling drugs out of the home -- and that Casey told officers she was trying to get the heroin out of the home so she could hide it from officers.

Both Richie and Casey were arrested and charged with -- among other things -- four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (in connection with the children) and drug trafficking charges.

Police say Richie was already on probation for drug trafficking.

