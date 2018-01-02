Busy section of Frankfort Avenue closed for MSD project - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Busy section of Frankfort Avenue closed for MSD project

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy section of Frankfort Avenue is now closed for construction causing a temporary headache for drivers. 

Drivers are being detoured around the closure on Frankfort Avenue between Mellwood and Story Avenues.  The detour takes drivers on Mellwood Avenue to Brownsboro Road then on to Story Avenue. 

This area is usually very busy since it leads to the Interstate 64 ramps, and Story Avenue is a single lane. 
 
The good news is that this should be the last road closure as part of the Metropolitan Sewer District's Clifton Heights Combined Sewer Overflow Basin project, which will keep sewage out of Beargrass Creek and the Ohio River. 

MSD project manager William Marshall said, "What folks will see is our contractor will be installing a 20 inch diameter pipe below the pavement, so they'll be digging a trench and installing that and we have to close the road because the pipe has to go in the middle of the avenue there." 

The underground overflow basin at that location will collect 7 million gallons of combined sewer overflow in an average rainfall year.

Frankfort Avenue between Mellwood and Story Avenues will be closed through at least mid-February. 

