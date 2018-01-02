POLICE: Shoplifter tells LMPD officer, 'I guess I should've run a little faster...'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a shoplifter showed remorse after his arrest -- but not for the reason you might think.

According to an arrest report, 43-year-old James Dwyer stole a bottle of lighter fluid from the Walmart at the intersection of Chamberlain Lane and Westport Road, at around 3 p.m. on New Year's Day.

A store employee eventually recovered the bottle, but when Dwyer saw a marked Louisville Metro Police Department vehicle arrive, he tried to run away.

The officer quickly caught up with Dwyer and arrested him. After his arrest, Dwyer allegedly told the officer that, "I guess I should've run a little faster..."

According to the arrest report, he had already been banned from the premises, due to a prior shoplifting incident.

Dwyer is charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and second-degree criminal trespassing.

