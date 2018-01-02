Pensions, budget and House leadership highlight opening of 2018 Ky. General Assembly

It is the largest lottery prize since August, and there’s even bigger one Wednesday night.

She was found New Year's Day around 10 a.m.

Police in Scott Co. investigating after woman's body is found near Austin

The University of Louisville basketball team blew off the effects of its 29-point blowout loss at Kentucky to pound Pittsburgh 77-51 Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

Police say some of the heroin was discovered on a bed in the children's room.

Two accused of selling heroin out of Louisville home with 4 children inside

It's unusual for a coach to talk trash to an opposing fan about an opponent's alleged NCAA misdeeds, but that's what happened with Louisville beating Pittsburgh Tuesday night. It likely was a preview of the road games ahead for the Cardinals, who won 77-51.

Kevin Stallings made headlines by screaming "At least we don't pay our players $100,000" to a heckling Louisville fan during a Cardinals win Tuesday night. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville church says it's not involved in human trafficking after accusations spread across social media

"Are we to understand that LMPD is now going to depend on reporters to generate crucial evidence of criminal wrongdoing in our community?" Judge Charles Cunningham asked in his ruling.

Police say he told them he was tired of being disrespected by the 7-year-old.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2018 session of Kentucky's General Assembly began on Tuesday in Frankfort.

The pension crisis, the lean state budget, and who will lead in the State House are on the agenda.

House Speaker Jeff Hoover resigned his post in November, after he admitted to settling a sexual harassment claim. But technically, Hoover cannot resign until the House is in session. In fact his name is still on the Speakers podium, and there are some lawmakers who want him to remain.

But House Majority Whip Kevin Bratcher believes Hoover will officially resign and leadership will take care of itself.

"Our Pro Tem, David Osborne, will be the guy with the speaker's hammer. And he'll be running the show until further notice," said Bratcher.

Once the leadership issue is settled, lawmakers must tackle the issue of pension reform. The governor's pension plan is being revamped, but the new version has not been released. The pension issue will factor in budget talks. Lawmakers will need to find at least $1 billion dollars to fund the badly underfunded pension system.

Bratcher said, "It's not just a matter of money in the pension system. It's a matter of the way its structured. I mean, when it was first started years ago, it was dozens of workers taking care of one employee. Today it's almost a one-to-one ratio, and that's just about unsustainable."

Louisville Republican Representative Jason Names said, "I think it's only right and fair to have it open for everyone to see and comment on for a couple weeks. So I think probably, hopefully, we're ready the end of January.

And for the first time in history, a Republican legislature and Republican Governor will write that budget.

The session runs through mid-April.

