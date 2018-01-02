Shively woman accused of trying to sic dog on police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shively woman is in custody after police say she tried to sic her dog on an officer from the Shively Police Department.

According to an arrest report, an officer was called to a home near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Garrs Lane, after a disagreement broke out. Police say the homeowner was upset because 46-year-old Sheba Ashby let her dog defecate in the homeowner's yard.

When the officer caught up with Ashby, she allegedly told the officer that she didn't "talk to strangers" and she refused to stop. Police say she told the officer that her dog was a "police dog," before ordering her dog to attack the officer, dropping the leash and running away.

At that point, the officer tased Ashby and she fell to the ground.

As the officer was trying to put handcuffs on Ashby, she allegedly rolled on her back and kicked the officer several times in the chest and face, knocking off the some of the officer's equipment and glasses.

She was eventually taken into custody when backup officers arrived.

Ashby is charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest and third-degree assault of a police officer or probation officer.

