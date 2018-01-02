Police in Scott Co. investigating after woman's body is found ne - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police in Scott Co. investigating after woman's body is found near Austin

Posted: Updated:
Photo of Morgan Coomer, provided by her family. Photo of Morgan Coomer, provided by her family.
Photo of Morgan Coomer, provided by her family. Photo of Morgan Coomer, provided by her family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Scott County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a woman's body was found on New Year's Day.

A passing driver found the woman's body about 10 a.m. along Thomastown Road near Austin.

A family spokesperson said the woman was 23-year-old Morgan Coomer and that she lived near the area where she was found. Police have not said how Coomer died.

Coomer's family is seeking information from Coomer's boyfriend and another man she texted on New Year's Eve. The pair are believed to be the last two people to see her alive, the spokesperson said.

The sheriff's department had not returned a call for information early Tuesday afternoon.

Coomer's family has set up a GoFundMe page for support. Click here to donate.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.