Cold weather already causing car problems for hundreds of drivers across Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Winter weather is in full swing, and it is causing vehicles to need some extra care.

Jeff Craig with Paul's Auto Repair in Clarksville said he sees about a 50 percent increase in customers when the temperatures drop.

"When it gets this cold, cars do things they don't normally do," Craig said.

Paul's Auto Repair sees a wide range of weather-related issues, but Craig said  people can take a little extra time and check certain things to help make sure their vehicles do not find its way into a repair shop.

"Check your antifreeze. I suggest about half a tank of gas, because there is a little bit of water in your gas, and if you keep it low, that can cause a problem," Craig said. "And air pressure in tires, believe it or not, that can change a lot."

With all of those things, experts said they actually see more dead batteries than any other issue during the winter.

The easiest way to make sure you do not find yourself calling for a tow is to check your battery. Craig said  a battery has a life of about three to four years. After that, he said you should get it checked, because old and weak batteries will not work nearly as well as a new one in cold weather.

AAA says to help your car battery life, check for corrosion, and do not start your car with the heater or radio on. AAA Spokesperson Lynda Lambert said this time of year is the company's busiest. From midnight until 2 p.m. Tuesday, the company has received more than 1,000 calls through west central Kentucky. 

