Fifth alleged sexual abuse victim from Explorer program sues Louisville Metro Police, city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fifth alleged sexual abuse victim has filed a lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer Program.

Attorney David Yates confirmed the lawsuit was filed in Jefferson Circuit Court but said he couldn't comment further because it is sealed. 

The lawsuit is similar to the others filed, including former officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood as defendants. 

The suit was filed the same day that Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman ruled that it is a conflict of interest for Metro Council President Yates to represent a plaintiff in a case before her.

Yates said he would not appeal the judge's decision, since co-counsel Tad Thomas has invested a lot of time on the case and can move forward with it.

Four previous plaintiffs have accused LMPD officers of alleged misconduct with students in the LMPD Explorer program dating back a decade.  The Explorer program mentors teens interested in becoming police officers.

In the first lawsuit filed in March 2017, a male teenager identified as "N.C." claims former LMPD Officer Kenneth Betts and Officer Brandon Wood raped him between 2011 and 2013 while he was in the Explorer program. He claims the police department covered up the case.

The second lawsuit was filed by an alleged victim identified as "C.F." who claims to have been sexually abused and raped by Betts. The suit also alleges a coverup by LMPD.

A third lawsuit involving the Explorer program claims Officer Brad Schuhmann had sex with a 16-year-old girl who was part of the program in 2010.  The suit alleges that Schuhmann "groomed, manipulated and sexually abused a minor child while he was in a position of trust and authority." Schuhmann remains under investigation and on administrative leave.

The fourth lawsuit accuses Betts of sexual misconduct with a teenage girl, identified only as K.W.  In 2013, the teen said Betts' repeated advances prompted her to bring it to the attention of other officers in the program, sources close to the investigation told WDRB News, adding there was no sexual contact between the two.

The internal investigation by the department's professional standards unit found that Betts violated police procedures but committed no criminal acts involving the girl, the sources said.

Betts has been indicted on two counts of sodomy involving two different alleged victims. The indictment alleges Betts engaged in "deviate sexual intercourse" with one of the victims through the use of "forcible compulsion" over a five-month period in 2007.

And Betts is accused of committing sodomy on July 26, 2013 with a minor "he came into contact with as a result" of his position as a police officer.

Brandon Wood, another former LMPD officer named in the lawsuit, was fired in April.

Wood was indicted on seven counts of sexual abuse with one alleged victim and given a $10,000 bond by Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Angela Bisig. Wood allegedly abused a juvenile in 2011 and 2012 while with LMPD's Explorer program, according to the indictment.

