Carrie Underwood says she 'might look a bit different' after face injury

It is the largest lottery prize since August, and there’s even bigger one Wednesday night.

The University of Louisville basketball team blew off the effects of its 29-point blowout loss at Kentucky to pound Pittsburgh 77-51 Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

Police say some of the heroin was discovered on a bed in the children's room.

It's unusual for a coach to talk trash to an opposing fan about an opponent's alleged NCAA misdeeds, but that's what happened with Louisville beating Pittsburgh Tuesday night. It likely was a preview of the road games ahead for the Cardinals, who won 77-51.

Kevin Stallings made headlines by screaming "At least we don't pay our players $100,000" to a heckling Louisville fan during a Cardinals win Tuesday night. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville church says it's not involved in human trafficking after accusations spread across social media

"Are we to understand that LMPD is now going to depend on reporters to generate crucial evidence of criminal wrongdoing in our community?" Judge Charles Cunningham asked in his ruling.

Police say he told them he was tired of being disrespected by the 7-year-old.

By Jill Disis, CNN

(CNN) -- Carrie Underwood says a "gruesome" fall that left her injured last November was more severe than what has previously been made public.

The country superstar broke her wrist in the fall, which sidelined her from a benefit concert and required physical therapy.

But in a blog post on her official fan website this week, Underwood also revealed that she injured her face, too.

"There is also another part of the story that I haven't been ready to talk about, since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up," she wrote in the New Year's Eve post, which was reviewed by CNN. "It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life. In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well."

Underwood said she would spare fans the "gruesome details," but added that the doctor said he had put "between 40-50 stitches in."

Several weeks after the incident, Underwood said she is "still healing and not quite looking the same." She added, however, that she is "grateful that it wasn't much, much worse."

She also said that she is going back into the studio next week. The singer's last major album release was 2015's "Storyteller."

"When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different," Underwood told fans in her post. "I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up."

Underwood has still been active on social media in the weeks after her fall. Five days ago, the singer posted a photo on Instagram of herself with a scarf almost completely obscuring her face.

A spokesperson for Underwood did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Copyright 2018 by CNN.com. All rights reserved.