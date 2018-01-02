JCPS students and staff prepare for return to school in frigid conditions

It is the largest lottery prize since August, and there’s even bigger one Wednesday night.

Kentuckiana has lotto fever as two combined jackpots total nearly $800 million

She was found New Year's Day around 10 a.m.

Police in Scott Co. investigating after woman's body is found near Austin

The University of Louisville basketball team blew off the effects of its 29-point blowout loss at Kentucky to pound Pittsburgh 77-51 Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

Police say some of the heroin was discovered on a bed in the children's room.

Two accused of selling heroin out of Louisville home with 4 children inside

It's unusual for a coach to talk trash to an opposing fan about an opponent's alleged NCAA misdeeds, but that's what happened with Louisville beating Pittsburgh Tuesday night. It likely was a preview of the road games ahead for the Cardinals, who won 77-51.

Kevin Stallings made headlines by screaming "At least we don't pay our players $100,000" to a heckling Louisville fan during a Cardinals win Tuesday night. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville church says it's not involved in human trafficking after accusations spread across social media

"Are we to understand that LMPD is now going to depend on reporters to generate crucial evidence of criminal wrongdoing in our community?" Judge Charles Cunningham asked in his ruling.

Police say he told them he was tired of being disrespected by the 7-year-old.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Getting back to the grind for JCPS students also means getting out in the bitter cold.

Machelle Diehl and her kindergartner tried to ease back into the daily routine Tuesday with an afternoon at the library, but that transition from Christmas break to going back class is always tough.

Wednesday morning will bring an added challenge and concern with dangerously cold temperatures that could hover in the teens or lower at the bus stop.

"Staying warm is important, so she's out of the doctor's office and in school where she needs to be," Diehl said.

JCPS is ready for the cold snap, saying Tuesday that a detailed plan is already in place.

"We have winter start-up crews coming in at each of our 13 compounds to ensure those buses get started," said JCPS Transportation Director Randy Frantz.

Mechanics and extra buses are also on stand-by. The district has no plans to call off class or delay start times.

"The temperature is not going to change a lot between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m," Frantz said. "So it's going to be cold at 6 and cold at 9."

In fact, he said conditions would have to be a lot worse.

"I believe in 2014, the wind chill reached -25," Frantz said. "We also had some snow on the ground. We did cancel school for extreme cold temperatures. It's not expected to be that cold tomorrow."

Diehl is playing it safe and eliminating the bus stop from the equation to make sure her daughter is nothing but warm on the first day back.

