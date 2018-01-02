JCPS students and staff prepare for return to school in frigid c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS students and staff prepare for return to school in frigid conditions

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Getting back to the grind for JCPS students also means getting out in the bitter cold. 

Machelle Diehl and her kindergartner tried to ease back into the daily routine Tuesday with an afternoon at the library, but that transition from Christmas break to going back class is always tough.

Wednesday morning will bring an added challenge and concern with dangerously cold temperatures that could hover in the teens or lower at the bus stop. 

"Staying warm is important, so she's out of the doctor's office and in school where she needs to be," Diehl said.

JCPS is ready for the cold snap, saying Tuesday that a detailed plan is already in place.

"We have winter start-up crews coming in at each of our 13 compounds to ensure those buses get started," said JCPS Transportation Director Randy Frantz.

Mechanics and extra buses are also on stand-by. The district has no plans to call off class or delay start times.

"The temperature is not going to change a lot between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m," Frantz said. "So it's going to be cold at 6 and cold at 9."

In fact, he said conditions would have to be a lot worse. 

"I believe in 2014, the wind chill reached -25," Frantz said. "We also had some snow on the ground. We did cancel school for extreme cold temperatures. It's not expected to be that cold tomorrow."

Diehl is playing it safe and eliminating the bus stop from the equation to make sure her daughter is nothing but warm on the first day back.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.