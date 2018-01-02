Judge rejects Louisville police demand for WDRB's unaired footage

Police say he told them he was tired of being disrespected by the 7-year-old.More >>
Police say he told them he was tired of being disrespected by the 7-year-old.More >>
"Are we to understand that LMPD is now going to depend on reporters to generate crucial evidence of criminal wrongdoing in our community?" Judge Charles Cunningham asked in his ruling.More >>
"Are we to understand that LMPD is now going to depend on reporters to generate crucial evidence of criminal wrongdoing in our community?" Judge Charles Cunningham asked in his ruling.More >>
World Mission Society Church of God called police about death threats.More >>
World Mission Society Church of God called police about death threats.More >>
It's unusual for a coach to talk trash to an opposing fan about an opponent's alleged NCAA misdeeds, but that's what happened with Louisville beating Pittsburgh Tuesday night. It likely was a preview of the road games ahead for the Cardinals, who won 77-51.More >>
It's unusual for a coach to talk trash to an opposing fan about an opponent's alleged NCAA misdeeds, but that's what happened with Louisville beating Pittsburgh Tuesday night. It likely was a preview of the road games ahead for the Cardinals, who won 77-51.More >>
Police say some of the heroin was discovered on a bed in the children's room.More >>
Police say some of the heroin was discovered on a bed in the children's room.More >>
The University of Louisville basketball team blew off the effects of its 29-point blowout loss at Kentucky to pound Pittsburgh 77-51 Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
The University of Louisville basketball team blew off the effects of its 29-point blowout loss at Kentucky to pound Pittsburgh 77-51 Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
She was found New Year's Day around 10 a.m.More >>
She was found New Year's Day around 10 a.m.More >>
It is the largest lottery prize since August, and there’s even bigger one Wednesday night.More >>
It is the largest lottery prize since August, and there’s even bigger one Wednesday night.More >>
"Are we to understand that LMPD is now going to depend on reporters to generate crucial evidence of criminal wrongdoing in our community?" Judge Charles Cunningham asked in his ruling.More >>
"Are we to understand that LMPD is now going to depend on reporters to generate crucial evidence of criminal wrongdoing in our community?" Judge Charles Cunningham asked in his ruling.More >>
The suit was filed the same day that Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman ruled that it is a conflict of interest for Metro Council President Yates to represent a plaintiff in a case before her.More >>
The suit was filed the same day that Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman ruled that it is a conflict of interest for Metro Council President Yates to represent a plaintiff in a case before her.More >>
An attorney for Monnik, Kevin Monsour, will ask Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Audra Eckerle to dismiss the subpoena and issue a protective order prohibiting Horne and Landan from attempting to obtain “overly broad” information about the alleged victim and her employer.More >>
An attorney for Monnik, Kevin Monsour, will ask Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Audra Eckerle to dismiss the subpoena and issue a protective order prohibiting Horne and Landan from attempting to obtain “overly broad” information about the alleged victim and her employer.More >>
After multiple contentious hearing between County Attorney Michael O’Connell and Yates, Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman ruled Tuesday that Yates “cannon simply abstain from acting as a Metro Councilperson on a matter of this magnitude.”More >>
After multiple contentious hearing between County Attorney Michael O’Connell and Yates, Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman ruled Tuesday that Yates “cannon simply abstain from acting as a Metro Councilperson on a matter of this magnitude.”More >>
"Everyone I spoke to was shocked and had never heard of anything like this," said Amy Robertson, who works for the Shelbyville Public Defender’s office.More >>
"Everyone I spoke to was shocked and had never heard of anything like this," said Amy Robertson, who works for the Shelbyville Public Defender’s office.More >>
An attorney for Matthew Landan is seeking testimony from someone at the brewery who will identify the woman and provide details of a “beer brew collaboration” scheduled for Nov. 13 with HaymarketMore >>
An attorney for Matthew Landan is seeking testimony from someone at the brewery who will identify the woman and provide details of a “beer brew collaboration” scheduled for Nov. 13 with HaymarketMore >>
The court file is under the supervision of the judge and “the attorneys can’t by private agreement just decide they want to hide evidence,” WDRB attorney Jon Fleischaker said in an interview. “The public has a right to access this information.”More >>
The court file is under the supervision of the judge and “the attorneys can’t by private agreement just decide they want to hide evidence,” WDRB attorney Jon Fleischaker said in an interview. “The public has a right to access this information.”More >>
“While the Cabinet may have a difficult time proving its allegations,” it should be given the opportunity, the court ruled.More >>
“While the Cabinet may have a difficult time proving its allegations,” it should be given the opportunity, the court ruled.More >>