Bullitt County man accused of beating 7-year-old for sucking his thumb

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mt. Washington man has been arrested after police say he severely beat a 7-year-old boy because he was sucking his thumb and speaking disrespectfully to him.

According to an arrest report, an officer from the Mt. Washington Police Department was sent to an apartment in the 400 block of Landis Lane, near Park View Road, in Mount Washington, just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, after someone reported that a domestic dispute was taking place there.

When the officer arrived, they found two children -- including a 7-year-old boy -- and a woman. Both the woman and the 7-year-old were crying, according to police, and the 7-year-old said his neck and back hurt.

Police say the child had been beaten by 27-year-old Daniel Sizemore.

According to the arrest report, the woman -- the boy's mother -- told officers that Sizemore was upset that the 7-year-old was sucking his thumb, so he began arguing with him, picked the boy up by his head, flipped him on his stomach and began hitting him on his rear end and legs, leaving red marks and a bruise.

When the boy's mother tried to get Sizemore off the child, he allegedly pushed her in the face.

Police say he then picked the boy up again by his head and face, flipped him over and began hitting him again, creating red marks on his face, back and rear end.

At that point, police say the woman grabbed both children and took them to a back bedroom. When she tried to call 911 for help, Sizemore allegedly took the phone, turned it off and threw it. Police say he then grabbed the boy's Xbox and ran out the door.

Police eventually stopped Sizemore at around 10:45 p.m. in a vehicle on White Oak Way. According to the arrest report, Sizemore told officers, "he beat the child's [EXPLETIVE] over respect," and that he was tired of the boy speaking to him disrespectfully. Police say he admitted to taking the phone and throwing it, and said he'd planned to return the Xbox, but decided against it when he saw the patrol car.

"The way that the above subject treated the 7-year-old child over sucking his thumb is a very cruel way to punish a little child," the officer wrote in the report. "This placed the child in a situation to sustain a serious physical injury, by the way he grabbed his head and face."

"The size of the subject, vs. the size of the child is a big difference," the officer added. "I think that if the above subject and the child were home alone, that the child could have been hurt way worse, or killed."

Sizemore was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse, fourth-degree assault and intimidating a witness in a legal process.

