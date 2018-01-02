Finn's Southern Kitchen closes its doors in Germantown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Finn’s Southern Kitchen is closed.

The restaurant located on the grounds of the trendy Germantown Lofts gained a following over the past two years for its fried chicken, biscuits and southern favorites. But in a post on social media, the owners say the restaurant is closed immediately.

The post by the Germantown-Schnitzelburg neighborhood page says the owners decided to "re-analyze the concept" and will decide how to move forward. They suggest that a reformulated concept and renovation could be in the future.

