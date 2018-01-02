New Indiana law allows DNA to be collected at booking

It is the largest lottery prize since August, and there’s even bigger one Wednesday night.

It is the largest lottery prize since August, and there’s even bigger one Wednesday night.

Kentuckiana has lotto fever as two combined jackpots total nearly $800 million

Kentuckiana has lotto fever as two combined jackpots total nearly $800 million

She was found New Year's Day around 10 a.m.

She was found New Year's Day around 10 a.m.

Police in Scott Co. investigating after woman's body is found near Austin

Police in Scott Co. investigating after woman's body is found near Austin

The University of Louisville basketball team blew off the effects of its 29-point blowout loss at Kentucky to pound Pittsburgh 77-51 Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

The University of Louisville basketball team blew off the effects of its 29-point blowout loss at Kentucky to pound Pittsburgh 77-51 Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

Police say some of the heroin was discovered on a bed in the children's room.

Police say some of the heroin was discovered on a bed in the children's room.

Two accused of selling heroin out of Louisville home with 4 children inside

Two accused of selling heroin out of Louisville home with 4 children inside

It's unusual for a coach to talk trash to an opposing fan about an opponent's alleged NCAA misdeeds, but that's what happened with Louisville beating Pittsburgh Tuesday night. It likely was a preview of the road games ahead for the Cardinals, who won 77-51.

It's unusual for a coach to talk trash to an opposing fan about an opponent's alleged NCAA misdeeds, but that's what happened with Louisville beating Pittsburgh Tuesday night. It likely was a preview of the road games ahead for the Cardinals, who won 77-51.

Kevin Stallings made headlines by screaming "At least we don't pay our players $100,000" to a heckling Louisville fan during a Cardinals win Tuesday night. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Kevin Stallings made headlines by screaming "At least we don't pay our players $100,000" to a heckling Louisville fan during a Cardinals win Tuesday night. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville church says it's not involved in human trafficking after accusations spread across social media

Louisville church says it's not involved in human trafficking after accusations spread across social media

"Are we to understand that LMPD is now going to depend on reporters to generate crucial evidence of criminal wrongdoing in our community?" Judge Charles Cunningham asked in his ruling.

"Are we to understand that LMPD is now going to depend on reporters to generate crucial evidence of criminal wrongdoing in our community?" Judge Charles Cunningham asked in his ruling.

Police say he told them he was tired of being disrespected by the 7-year-old.

Police say he told them he was tired of being disrespected by the 7-year-old.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new law took effect Monday in Indiana that requires DNA to be taken during the booking process in felony cases.

Many lawmakers, including Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull, thinks the change will improve public safety.

"We are going to catch a lot of individuals who have committed sex offenses, violent offenses, that we wouldn't have caught before," Mull said.

Sen. Erin Houchin co-sponsored the law and points to the 1994 rape of Michelle Kuiper as an example of when it could have helped prevent a crime.

"Her case was unsolved for 12 years until DNA finally identified the suspect," she said.

Houchin hopes the new DNA law will eventually lead to answers in the unsolved murder case of two Delphi girls killed in February, but she also said collecting DNA evidence could also help the person in custody.

"We also can use DNA collection laws such as this to help exonerate innocent people," she said.

But one defense attorneys said the move is unconstitutional.

"They're coming into your body and taking something," Indiana Attorney Ben Read said. "It's at the book-in process ... where a police officer has really made kind of a snap judgment of what has happened on the scene.

"It infringes on people's privacy rights a little bit more than the current law."

Despite passing overwhelmingly in both Indiana chambers, Read believes there could be a challenge down the road.

"I'm about 100 percent positive that there will be appeals," he said. "Anytime there is a new law enacted that seems to trample on the rights of the accused, it's always a big deal."

Meanwhile, there are also some avenues that could lead to expungements: if there are no charges after a year, if there's an acquittal or if the charge is reduced or downgraded to a misdemeanor.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.