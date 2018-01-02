Kentuckiana has lotto fever as two combined jackpots total nearl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentuckiana has lotto fever as two combined jackpots total nearly $800 million

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It is the largest lottery prize since August, and there’s even bigger one Wednesday night. Kentuckiana is has lotto fever.

The Mega Millions jackpot is $361 million, and just before 11 p.m., the numbers were drawn: 1-42-47-64-70 -- Mega Millions Ball: 22.

And Wednesday’s Powerball is at $440 million, the first time the games have been this large since August.

“What’s unusual is the fact they both grew together," said Tom Delacenserie with the Kentucky Lottery. "Normally, one will get hit, and the other won’t. People tend to play more after it gets to $100 million or $200 million and a little before then, so it’s about average.”

Both games have rolled over 19 times with no jackpot winner.

Several people were in line at the Kroger Holiday Manor store Tuesday with hopes of winning it big. 

“I would like to think I could get a chance to win something big,” said James Schosser, who said he rarely plays the lottery.

Schosser already knows what he would do if he won.

“I would probably move to a warmer climate," he said. "That is on my mind all the time.”

Lottery retails have been seeing green over the last couple days as the jackpots climbed in tandem, a rare occurrence when both get so big at the same time. 

Convenience store clerks in Louisville have been seeing people from all over give a chance at lady luck.

“We’ve seen them from Mississippi, California, Texas, everywhere for this lottery," said store clerk Renada Frampton. "I know if I won, I am M.I.A. I am disappearing, like, for real. But if I did win, I would be wearing everything Betsy Johnson from head to toe.”

WDRB News talked with several people who say they never play the lottery, but when the jackpot reaches more than $100 million, they will spend a few dollars on their dreams.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

