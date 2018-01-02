It is the largest lottery prize since August, and there’s even bigger one Wednesday night.

It is the largest lottery prize since August, and there’s even bigger one Wednesday night.

Kentuckiana has lotto fever as two combined jackpots total nearly $800 million

Kentuckiana has lotto fever as two combined jackpots total nearly $800 million

She was found New Year's Day around 10 a.m.

She was found New Year's Day around 10 a.m.

Police in Scott Co. investigating after woman's body is found near Austin

Police in Scott Co. investigating after woman's body is found near Austin

The University of Louisville basketball team blew off the effects of its 29-point blowout loss at Kentucky to pound Pittsburgh 77-51 Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

The University of Louisville basketball team blew off the effects of its 29-point blowout loss at Kentucky to pound Pittsburgh 77-51 Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

Police say some of the heroin was discovered on a bed in the children's room.

Police say some of the heroin was discovered on a bed in the children's room.

Two accused of selling heroin out of Louisville home with 4 children inside

Two accused of selling heroin out of Louisville home with 4 children inside

It's unusual for a coach to talk trash to an opposing fan about an opponent's alleged NCAA misdeeds, but that's what happened with Louisville beating Pittsburgh Tuesday night. It likely was a preview of the road games ahead for the Cardinals, who won 77-51.

It's unusual for a coach to talk trash to an opposing fan about an opponent's alleged NCAA misdeeds, but that's what happened with Louisville beating Pittsburgh Tuesday night. It likely was a preview of the road games ahead for the Cardinals, who won 77-51.

Kevin Stallings made headlines by screaming "At least we don't pay our players $100,000" to a heckling Louisville fan during a Cardinals win Tuesday night. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Kevin Stallings made headlines by screaming "At least we don't pay our players $100,000" to a heckling Louisville fan during a Cardinals win Tuesday night. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville church says it's not involved in human trafficking after accusations spread across social media

Louisville church says it's not involved in human trafficking after accusations spread across social media

"Are we to understand that LMPD is now going to depend on reporters to generate crucial evidence of criminal wrongdoing in our community?" Judge Charles Cunningham asked in his ruling.

"Are we to understand that LMPD is now going to depend on reporters to generate crucial evidence of criminal wrongdoing in our community?" Judge Charles Cunningham asked in his ruling.

Police say he told them he was tired of being disrespected by the 7-year-old.

Police say he told them he was tired of being disrespected by the 7-year-old.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It is the largest lottery prize since August, and there’s even bigger one Wednesday night. Kentuckiana is has lotto fever.

The Mega Millions jackpot is $361 million, and just before 11 p.m., the numbers were drawn: 1-42-47-64-70 -- Mega Millions Ball: 22.

And Wednesday’s Powerball is at $440 million, the first time the games have been this large since August.

“What’s unusual is the fact they both grew together," said Tom Delacenserie with the Kentucky Lottery. "Normally, one will get hit, and the other won’t. People tend to play more after it gets to $100 million or $200 million and a little before then, so it’s about average.”

Both games have rolled over 19 times with no jackpot winner.

Several people were in line at the Kroger Holiday Manor store Tuesday with hopes of winning it big.

“I would like to think I could get a chance to win something big,” said James Schosser, who said he rarely plays the lottery.

Schosser already knows what he would do if he won.

“I would probably move to a warmer climate," he said. "That is on my mind all the time.”

Lottery retails have been seeing green over the last couple days as the jackpots climbed in tandem, a rare occurrence when both get so big at the same time.

Convenience store clerks in Louisville have been seeing people from all over give a chance at lady luck.

“We’ve seen them from Mississippi, California, Texas, everywhere for this lottery," said store clerk Renada Frampton. "I know if I won, I am M.I.A. I am disappearing, like, for real. But if I did win, I would be wearing everything Betsy Johnson from head to toe.”

WDRB News talked with several people who say they never play the lottery, but when the jackpot reaches more than $100 million, they will spend a few dollars on their dreams.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.