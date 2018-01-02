LANE | Hoosiers lose again in Madison to the Badgers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If there was a year for Indiana to end nearly two decades of frustration in Madison, this might have been it. The young Badgers are nowhere near their usual spot in the top 25 with a 8-7 record coming in. But Indiana's up and down season and 8-6 record didn't likely scare Wisconsin. And they did what they have now done in 19 of the last 21 meetings with the Hoosiers and that's beat IU. Indiana hasn't won in the Kohl Center since January 25, 1998.

This one was 71-61 fueled by agile big man Ethan Happ who went around and over the Hoosiers for 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting. He filled up the box score with 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. Freshman Brad Davison hit a couple of threes and had 14 points for Wisconsin.

Indiana was led by Senior Collin Hartman with a career-high 18 points, 13 of them coming in the first half as the Hoosiers went to the locker room with a 33-3-0 lead. Hartman made 4-of-8 threes for the game. Junior Juwan Morgan hit 7-of-9 from the field for 17 points and Robert Johnson had 14 points and 5 assists.

IU dropped to 8-7 overall and 1-2 in conference play. They travel to Minnesota for a 5:15 pm game Saturday.

