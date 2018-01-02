Frigid temperatures keep Louisville water main repair crews busy - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Frigid temperatures keep Louisville water main repair crews busy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The frigid temperatures are bursting pipes around Louisville and keeping water crews busy making repairs.

Louisville Water Company spokesperson Kelley Dearing Smith is asking customers to be patient as they investigate and repair broken mains.

“Since the new year rang in, we’ve had well over 20 water main breaks, which sounds like a lot, and it is, but it’s not something that we can’t handle right now,” Dearing Smith said.

The company sees a spike in breaks when the water’s temperature in the pipes drops below 39 degrees. If the problem is with the pipes in your home, workers said knowing where your main shut off valve is will help reduce water damage.

"That's the valve that controls the water coming in and out of your house, and if you have a frozen pipe, a burst pipe, you absolutely need to know where that shutoff valve is located," Dearing Smith said.

If you are worried about your pipes bursting, you can leave your cold water running in a stream the size of a pencil.

The Louisville Water Company expects to be busy making repairs until temperatures warm up next week.

