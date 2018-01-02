Frigid temperatures keep Louisville water main repair crews busy

Police say he told them he was tired of being disrespected by the 7-year-old.More >>
Police say he told them he was tired of being disrespected by the 7-year-old.More >>
"Are we to understand that LMPD is now going to depend on reporters to generate crucial evidence of criminal wrongdoing in our community?" Judge Charles Cunningham asked in his ruling.More >>
"Are we to understand that LMPD is now going to depend on reporters to generate crucial evidence of criminal wrongdoing in our community?" Judge Charles Cunningham asked in his ruling.More >>
World Mission Society Church of God called police about death threats.More >>
World Mission Society Church of God called police about death threats.More >>
It's unusual for a coach to talk trash to an opposing fan about an opponent's alleged NCAA misdeeds, but that's what happened with Louisville beating Pittsburgh Tuesday night. It likely was a preview of the road games ahead for the Cardinals, who won 77-51.More >>
It's unusual for a coach to talk trash to an opposing fan about an opponent's alleged NCAA misdeeds, but that's what happened with Louisville beating Pittsburgh Tuesday night. It likely was a preview of the road games ahead for the Cardinals, who won 77-51.More >>
Police say some of the heroin was discovered on a bed in the children's room.More >>
Police say some of the heroin was discovered on a bed in the children's room.More >>
The University of Louisville basketball team blew off the effects of its 29-point blowout loss at Kentucky to pound Pittsburgh 77-51 Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
The University of Louisville basketball team blew off the effects of its 29-point blowout loss at Kentucky to pound Pittsburgh 77-51 Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
She was found New Year's Day around 10 a.m.More >>
She was found New Year's Day around 10 a.m.More >>
It is the largest lottery prize since August, and there’s even bigger one Wednesday night.More >>
It is the largest lottery prize since August, and there’s even bigger one Wednesday night.More >>