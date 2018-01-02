New Albany-Floyd County Schools names superintendent finalist - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany-Floyd County Schools names superintendent finalist

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -

New Albany-Floyd County Schools named a finalist for its next superintendent, and the man up for the job is no stranger to the district.

Dr. Brad Snyder has been the interim superintendent and said he feels like a natural fit for the job.

"I've worked for the district for a long time, and the opportunity presented itself," Snyder said.

Snyder is about to lead the district he's served for 24 years.

"The job found me a little bit more than me finding the job," he said. "I never lusted for the superintendent position. I never applied for other opportunities."

The long-time assistant superintendent was appointed interim more than six months ago.

"It was truly humbling to experience the number of emails and text messages and 'atta boys' and people really wanting me to apply and succeed," Snyder said. "With the sudden departure of our former superintendent, and where I was with the interim piece, it just felt right."

The board is proposing the contract for the permanent position. Its term expires at the end of 2020 and says Snyder would earn between $165,500 and $168,396.

But at the front of Snyder's mind are the district's new schools.

"The obvious challenge ahead of us is opening up two brand new elementary schools," he said.

Those are Slate Run Elementary and Green Valley Elementary, Snyder said. The district also plans to expand New Albany High School, along with Greenville and Floyds Knobs Elementary Schools.

"We'll probably have to think about some redistricting efforts," he said.

It's a big role to fill, but Snyder thanks the community for all the support.

"Humbling is the only word I have," he said. "It feels amazing, and I'm going to do my very best for them."

The district will hold a public hearing about Snyder's contract on the Jan. 8. While nothing is official just yet, the board is expected take a final vote at the end of the month.

