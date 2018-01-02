New Albany-Floyd County Schools names superintendent finalist

It is the largest lottery prize since August, and there’s even bigger one Wednesday night.

Kentuckiana has lotto fever as two combined jackpots total nearly $800 million

She was found New Year's Day around 10 a.m.

Police in Scott Co. investigating after woman's body is found near Austin

The University of Louisville basketball team blew off the effects of its 29-point blowout loss at Kentucky to pound Pittsburgh 77-51 Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

Police say some of the heroin was discovered on a bed in the children's room.

Two accused of selling heroin out of Louisville home with 4 children inside

It's unusual for a coach to talk trash to an opposing fan about an opponent's alleged NCAA misdeeds, but that's what happened with Louisville beating Pittsburgh Tuesday night. It likely was a preview of the road games ahead for the Cardinals, who won 77-51.

Kevin Stallings made headlines by screaming "At least we don't pay our players $100,000" to a heckling Louisville fan during a Cardinals win Tuesday night. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville church says it's not involved in human trafficking after accusations spread across social media

"Are we to understand that LMPD is now going to depend on reporters to generate crucial evidence of criminal wrongdoing in our community?" Judge Charles Cunningham asked in his ruling.

Police say he told them he was tired of being disrespected by the 7-year-old.

New Albany-Floyd County Schools named a finalist for its next superintendent, and the man up for the job is no stranger to the district.

Dr. Brad Snyder has been the interim superintendent and said he feels like a natural fit for the job.

"I've worked for the district for a long time, and the opportunity presented itself," Snyder said.

Snyder is about to lead the district he's served for 24 years.

"The job found me a little bit more than me finding the job," he said. "I never lusted for the superintendent position. I never applied for other opportunities."

The long-time assistant superintendent was appointed interim more than six months ago.

"It was truly humbling to experience the number of emails and text messages and 'atta boys' and people really wanting me to apply and succeed," Snyder said. "With the sudden departure of our former superintendent, and where I was with the interim piece, it just felt right."

The board is proposing the contract for the permanent position. Its term expires at the end of 2020 and says Snyder would earn between $165,500 and $168,396.

But at the front of Snyder's mind are the district's new schools.

"The obvious challenge ahead of us is opening up two brand new elementary schools," he said.

Those are Slate Run Elementary and Green Valley Elementary, Snyder said. The district also plans to expand New Albany High School, along with Greenville and Floyds Knobs Elementary Schools.

"We'll probably have to think about some redistricting efforts," he said.

It's a big role to fill, but Snyder thanks the community for all the support.

"Humbling is the only word I have," he said. "It feels amazing, and I'm going to do my very best for them."

The district will hold a public hearing about Snyder's contract on the Jan. 8. While nothing is official just yet, the board is expected take a final vote at the end of the month.

