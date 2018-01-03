No winner leads to Mega Millions jackpot worth more than $400 mi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

No winner leads to Mega Millions jackpot worth more than $400 million

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one became an instant mega-millionaire following Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 1-42-47-64-70 and the Mega Millions Ball was 22.

That increases Friday's Mega Millions jackpot to $418 million.

The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing stands at $440 million. The jackpots for both total more than $800 million.

It's the first time the jackpots have been this large since August.

Both games have rolled over 19 times with no one winning the big jackpot.

