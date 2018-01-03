Getting Fit in the New Year One Pose at a Time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Getting fit in the New Year will take hard work and persistence.

But you have to find a work out you want to do.

Keith Kaiser discovered 502 Power Yoga and tried it out.

502 Power Yoga empowers people to transform their bodies, minds, lives, and communities one pose at a time.

Power Vinyasa Yoga is a powerful, energetic and playful style with a strong emphasis on breath and proper alignment.

The room is heated (90º) to help cleanse the body and warm the muscles.

There are non-heated classes.

Beginners, intermediate and advanced students can be challenged in the same class.

There are no excuses with 50+ weekly classes in Louisville and Jeffersonville.

Click here to get connected with 502 Power Yoga.



