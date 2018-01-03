Bullitt County Public Schools names new elementary education director

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Bullitt County Public Schools has hired Sheri Hamilton as its new director of elementary education, the district announced Wednesday.

Hamilton, a retired principal at Nichols Elementary School, is a long-time educator who taught at Crossroads Elementary School, Mt. Washington Elementary School, Hebron Middle School, Lebanon Junction Elementary School and Mt. Washington Middle School, according to a press release from the district.

She replaces Adrienne Usher, now the district’s assistant superintendent for student learning.

Hamilton, a National Board Certified Teacher who won the district’s elementary school teacher of the year award in 2008, said she plans to work with principals on curriculum and student instruction, with a goal of visiting each elementary school in the district at least twice a month.

“I feel very honored to have been offered the position,” Hamilton said in the news release. “I am excited to work with some very talented people. I come in to the position with a lot of experience, but I know I have a lot to learn.”

Bullitt County Public Schools Superintendent Keith Davis praised Hamilton’s hiring and called her “one of the best people I know.”

“She’s smart, she works hard and she does not mince words when it comes to what is best for children,” he said in the release.

