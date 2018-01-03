President Trump blasts former chief strategist, claiming he 'los - WDRB 41 Louisville News

President Trump blasts former chief strategist, claiming he 'lost his mind'

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

Trump says in the statement Wednesday that when Steve Bannon was fired, "he not only lost his job, he lost his mind."

A new book by writer Michael Wolff offers a series of explosive revelations, including that Trump never expected to win the 2016 presidential race.

An adaptation of "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" published Wednesday in New York magazine says Trump believed his nomination would boost his brand and deliver "untold opportunities."

An excerpt published by The Guardian says Bannon described a Trump Tower meeting between the president's son and a group of Russians as "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."

Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

