Louisville Metro Police cruiser recovered after being stolen fro - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Metro Police cruiser recovered after being stolen from officer's residence

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser was stolen from an officer's residence Wednesday.

LMPD said the officer was off-duty when the cruiser was stolen from his home near Oxmoor Center in St. Matthews. The car was found Wednesday evening near 35th and Duncan Streets in the Shawnee neighborhood.

According to an internal email to officers, the car had a shotgun and several rounds of ammo, as well as riot gear inside. 

The 2015 black Ford Taurus was discovered around 6 p.m. Wednesday with front bumper damage after it appears to have jumped the curb and crashed into a small railing. 

Spokesperson John Bradley said officers will now process the car to see if what was inside was stolen.

No one is in custody.

