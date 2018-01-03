Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits opens Shepherdsville locat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits opens Shepherdsville location

Posted: Updated:

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits has opened its 14th Kentucky location.

The restaurant in Shepherdsville just opened a week ago. It's located off Highway 44 near I-65.

There are about 30 full and part-time team employees at the restaurant in Bullitt County.

Bojangles is known for its Southern-inspired menu, which includes fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits made from scratch every 20 minutes.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.