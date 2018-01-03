Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits opens Shepherdsville location

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits has opened its 14th Kentucky location.



The restaurant in Shepherdsville just opened a week ago. It's located off Highway 44 near I-65.

There are about 30 full and part-time team employees at the restaurant in Bullitt County.

Bojangles is known for its Southern-inspired menu, which includes fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits made from scratch every 20 minutes.

