Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits opens Shepherdsville location

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits has opened its 14th Kentucky location.
The restaurant in Shepherdsville just opened a week ago. It's located off Highway 44 near I-65.
There are about 30 full and part-time team employees at the restaurant in Bullitt County.
Bojangles is known for its Southern-inspired menu, which includes fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits made from scratch every 20 minutes.
Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.