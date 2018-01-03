Cold weather blamed for continued closure of Old Salem Road in Utica

The bus hit an apartment building and ended up with a powerline on its roof.

TARC bus involved in multi-vehicle crash and ends up hitting a building in the Portland neighborhood

According to the arrest citation, a parent called the school and reported that a student had a handgun in class. Tremaine Pendleton, 18, was arrested by Jeffersontown Police after being pulled out of class and patted down at approximately 12:45 p.m. A Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun was found tucked in his right pant leg near his ankle, the report says.

It happened at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's store Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.

Alleged shoplifter accused of beating officer in head with club at Mall St. Matthews

Crystal Wedding Gown has been in business in St. Matthew's since May 2016, but it closed Monday without warning to any of its customers, leaving at least 10 soon-to-be brides with extra stress ahead of their big days.

According to a spokesman for LMPD, the officer was off-duty when the cruiser was stolen from his home.

According to the arrest report, the outside temperature at the time was 15 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill factor of 9 degrees.

POLICE: Louisville woman arrested after 3 children found alone in car in 'brutal cold'

The damage left by the fire and the two promises to patrons from the owner.

A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.

A group of former Louisville players want former Cardinal Kenny Payne as the program's next head coach.

BOZICH | Former Cards, Larry Brown see Kenny Payne as perfect fit for Louisville

UTICA, Ind. (WDRB) -- Curtis Wells takes a lot of pride in the small Indiana town he's called home for 12 years.

"It's a good community," he said. Everybody knows everybody."

But that also explains his frustration with the continued closure of Old Salem Road in Utica.

"It's a road to nowhere," Well said. "It's a waste of taxpayer money at this point. The road needs to be open."

And Town Board President Steve Long is just as annoyed as those he represents.

"The blacktop is as clean as your driveway at a brand new house. It's ready to go," explained Town Board President, Steve Long.

"It's a road to nowhere," Long said. It's a waste of tax payer money at this point. The road needs to be open.

"We cannot get an answer on why it's not open. We've got businesses wanting to come in. We've got a potential hotel coming. Do you think anybody would want to come to Utica if you can't get a blacktop road open a mile? No."

The Clark County attorney said the reason the road isn't open is legal issues looming through an imminent domain case. A written agreement obtained by WDRB News states concrete work must be done before the road opens. The problem is frigid temps make that work impossible.

"We want to open this thing as soon as possible, but the work has to be complete," County Engineer Brian Dixon said.

The explanation isn't good enough for Wells. He said he's simply waited far too long.

"I'll tell you what's going to have to happen maybe," he said. "I've got a tractor, and I've got some bodies, and I'll move the barricades. They won't move them, I will."

Dixon isn't putting a timeline on when the concrete work could be complete.

