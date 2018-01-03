Jeffersontown High School student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old Jeffersontown High School student was arrested Wednesday for bringing a loaded gun to school, Jefferson County Public Schools officials have confirmed.

According to the arrest citation, a parent called the school and reported that a student had a handgun in class. Tremaine Pendleton, 18, was arrested by Jeffersontown Police after being pulled out of class and patted down at approximately 12:45 p.m. A Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun was found tucked in his right pant leg near his ankle, the report says.

He faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a handgun by a minor. He's scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment Thursday and is being held without bail at Louisville Metro Corrections, jail records show.

Acting Principal Matt Anderson sent out the following letter regarding the incident:

Dear Jeffersontown High School Families: I wanted to be sure to let you know about an incident that happened today involving one of our students at school. During a search, we located a handgun in the student’s possession. The item was immediately confiscated and the student was arrested. The student is also being disciplined according to district policies and procedures. The safety, health and welfare of your child are my top priority, and we always want to keep the lines of communication open with families. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call.

