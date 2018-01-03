City pays $22,500 to LMPD officer who sued after being suspended for controversial Facebook posts

The bus hit an apartment building and ended up with a powerline on its roof.

TARC bus involved in multi-vehicle crash and ends up hitting a building in the Portland neighborhood

According to the arrest citation, a parent called the school and reported that a student had a handgun in class. Tremaine Pendleton, 18, was arrested by Jeffersontown Police after being pulled out of class and patted down at approximately 12:45 p.m. A Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun was found tucked in his right pant leg near his ankle, the report says.

It happened at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's store Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.

Alleged shoplifter accused of beating officer in head with club at Mall St. Matthews

Crystal Wedding Gown has been in business in St. Matthew's since May 2016, but it closed Monday without warning to any of its customers, leaving at least 10 soon-to-be brides with extra stress ahead of their big days.

According to a spokesman for LMPD, the officer was off-duty when the cruiser was stolen from his home.

According to the arrest report, the outside temperature at the time was 15 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill factor of 9 degrees.

POLICE: Louisville woman arrested after 3 children found alone in car in 'brutal cold'

The damage left by the fire and the two promises to patrons from the owner.

A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.

A group of former Louisville players want former Cardinal Kenny Payne as the program's next head coach.

BOZICH | Former Cards, Larry Brown see Kenny Payne as perfect fit for Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The city has agreed to pay $22,500 to a Louisville Metro Police officer who filed a federal lawsuit against Chief Steve Conrad after he suspended and demoted the officer for controversial Facebook posts shared in 2016.

As part of the settlement, however, Officer Ryan Scanlan agreed to retire from the police department. In addition, LMPD did not admit wrongdoing in the “compromise of a doubtful and disputed claim,” according to the agreement, finalized on Wednesday.

WDRB News obtained the settlement from the Jefferson County Attorney’s office through an open records request.

The police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In November 2016, Chief Conrad said that Scanlan’s postings in the wake of national protests following police shootings of black men “brought discredit” to the officer and “had a negative impact on the efficient operations of our department."

The 30-day suspension was the department's most severe discipline short of termination. Scanlan was also removed from his detective position and transferred to a uniformed patrol assignment.

Last June, Scanlan filed a lawsuit arguing the posts were on his private Facebook page, which “did not emphasize” that he was a Louisville police officer; and he claimed his First Amendment rights were violated.

Scanlan argued the posts on his Facebook page “touched upon matters of public concern” and were created by somebody else, according to the lawsuit.

Initially, Scanlan was told Conrad was firing him for the posts but, after the two met, he was instead suspended.

The Facebook posts included a meme that pictured a white police officer leaning against his cruiser that said: "If we really wanted you dead all we'd have to do is stop patrolling your neighborhoods. …. And wait."

Last July, a judge ordered Scanlan to testify in a criminal trial about his posts. He testified that the meme he shared was directed to “the citizens of the united states of America.”

“So it’s not directed to anybody in particular?” defense attorney Clay Kennedy asked at the time. “No racial group?”

“Absolutely not,” Scanlan responded. “You take any neighborhood in America and if they realize the police are not patrolling, crime would go through the roof.”

In the lawsuit, Scanlan argued the postings on his Facebook page concern matters of public concern and “constitutes free speech.”

The postings were the speech of a “private citizen,” not something involving his role as a police officer, according to the suit.

Scanlan argued he suffered “severe damages,” including loss of salary, employment benefits, business opportunities and mental distress such as humiliation and emotional anguish, the suit claims.

Among the posts Scanlan shared was one about the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Has it occurred to anyone that if you're able to organize this many people for a protest" the meme starts, with the words on top of a picture of dozens of black people holding a Black Lives Matter banner. "You can organize this many people to clean up your community and get rid of the criminal element causing the problem."

In another post, Scanlan shared a meme headlined, "It’s NOT about color. It’s about the law."

The image featured a series of crudely-drawn figures of people depicting what happens to someone if they don’t move when if an officer tells them to "stop."

If a person stops, the result is getting handcuffed, according to the meme.

But the image associated with not stopping is different. It shows what appears to be a police officer getting attacked, followed by the figure of someone lying on the ground bleeding with three holes in the body and a caricature of an officer handcuffing the person.

"If you understand this … please share. If you are still confused … please keep studying it."

The posts from Scanlan came just days after Louisville officials, law enforcement and community activists called on the city to band together following the shooting of the two black men and sniper shootings in Dallas that left five police officers dead and six injured.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.