City pays $22,500 to LMPD officer who sued after being suspended for controversial Facebook posts

A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.More >>
A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.More >>
The damage left by the fire and the two promises to patrons from the owner.More >>
The damage left by the fire and the two promises to patrons from the owner.More >>
According to the arrest report, the outside temperature at the time was 15 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill factor of 9 degrees.More >>
According to the arrest report, the outside temperature at the time was 15 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill factor of 9 degrees.More >>
According to a spokesman for LMPD, the officer was off-duty when the cruiser was stolen from his home.More >>
According to a spokesman for LMPD, the officer was off-duty when the cruiser was stolen from his home.More >>
Crystal Wedding Gown has been in business in St. Matthew's since May 2016, but it closed Monday without warning to any of its customers, leaving at least 10 soon-to-be brides with extra stress ahead of their big days.More >>
Crystal Wedding Gown has been in business in St. Matthew's since May 2016, but it closed Monday without warning to any of its customers, leaving at least 10 soon-to-be brides with extra stress ahead of their big days.More >>
It happened at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's store Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.More >>
It happened at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's store Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.More >>
According to the arrest citation, a parent called the school and reported that a student had a handgun in class. Tremaine Pendleton, 18, was arrested by Jeffersontown Police after being pulled out of class and patted down at approximately 12:45 p.m. A Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun was found tucked in his right pant leg near his ankle, the report says.More >>
According to the arrest citation, a parent called the school and reported that a student had a handgun in class. Tremaine Pendleton, 18, was arrested by Jeffersontown Police after being pulled out of class and patted down at approximately 12:45 p.m. A Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun was found tucked in his right pant leg near his ankle, the report says.More >>
The bus hit an apartment building and ended up with a powerline on its roof.More >>
The bus hit an apartment building and ended up with a powerline on its roof.More >>
As part of the settlement, Officer Ryan Scanlan agreed to retire from the police department, and LMPD did not admit wrongdoing in the “compromise of a doubtful and disputed claim,” according to the agreement, finalized on Wednesday.More >>
As part of the settlement, Officer Ryan Scanlan agreed to retire from the police department, and LMPD did not admit wrongdoing in the “compromise of a doubtful and disputed claim,” according to the agreement, finalized on Wednesday.More >>
"Are we to understand that LMPD is now going to depend on reporters to generate crucial evidence of criminal wrongdoing in our community?" Judge Charles Cunningham asked in his ruling.More >>
"Are we to understand that LMPD is now going to depend on reporters to generate crucial evidence of criminal wrongdoing in our community?" Judge Charles Cunningham asked in his ruling.More >>
The suit was filed the same day that Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman ruled that it is a conflict of interest for Metro Council President Yates to represent a plaintiff in a case before her.More >>
The suit was filed the same day that Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman ruled that it is a conflict of interest for Metro Council President Yates to represent a plaintiff in a case before her.More >>
An attorney for Monnik, Kevin Monsour, will ask Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Audra Eckerle to dismiss the subpoena and issue a protective order prohibiting Horne and Landan from attempting to obtain “overly broad” information about the alleged victim and her employer.More >>
An attorney for Monnik, Kevin Monsour, will ask Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Audra Eckerle to dismiss the subpoena and issue a protective order prohibiting Horne and Landan from attempting to obtain “overly broad” information about the alleged victim and her employer.More >>
After multiple contentious hearing between County Attorney Michael O’Connell and Yates, Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman ruled Tuesday that Yates “cannon simply abstain from acting as a Metro Councilperson on a matter of this magnitude.”More >>
After multiple contentious hearing between County Attorney Michael O’Connell and Yates, Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman ruled Tuesday that Yates “cannon simply abstain from acting as a Metro Councilperson on a matter of this magnitude.”More >>
"Everyone I spoke to was shocked and had never heard of anything like this," said Amy Robertson, who works for the Shelbyville Public Defender’s office.More >>
"Everyone I spoke to was shocked and had never heard of anything like this," said Amy Robertson, who works for the Shelbyville Public Defender’s office.More >>
An attorney for Matthew Landan is seeking testimony from someone at the brewery who will identify the woman and provide details of a “beer brew collaboration” scheduled for Nov. 13 with HaymarketMore >>
An attorney for Matthew Landan is seeking testimony from someone at the brewery who will identify the woman and provide details of a “beer brew collaboration” scheduled for Nov. 13 with HaymarketMore >>
The court file is under the supervision of the judge and “the attorneys can’t by private agreement just decide they want to hide evidence,” WDRB attorney Jon Fleischaker said in an interview. “The public has a right to access this information.”More >>
The court file is under the supervision of the judge and “the attorneys can’t by private agreement just decide they want to hide evidence,” WDRB attorney Jon Fleischaker said in an interview. “The public has a right to access this information.”More >>