Jeffersonville mayor announces plans to save historic Masonic Temple

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore announced Wednesday the city is helping negotiate an agreement with local developers to sell and restore the historic Masonic Temple.

The building was built in 1926 and used by the Masons until 1994. The Masonic Temple is on Indiana Landmarks’ Top-10 list of endangered historic buildings in Indiana, and it is a part of the Old Jeffersonville National Register Historic District, but it has been empty for the past 20 years or so.

Moore stood on the front steps of the vacant building Wednesday afternoon to make the announcement.

“It’s not only a significant moment for the city of Jeff, but it preserves a big part of the history that we’ve come to grow to love,” he said.

In the arrangement, the current owner, Pinnacle Properties, intends to sell the property to the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission for $300,000. Then Denton-Floyd Real Estate Group will purchase the property from the city for the same amount.

Moore said selling it this way provides some protection to the city. He said there will be conditions in the contract to make sure the new owner follows through on redeveloping the property instead of tearing it down.

“It’s very important as a preservationist and a developer with historic properties to save a building like this,” said Brandon Denton of Denton-Floyd Real Estate Group. “It deserves to be saved.”

After restoring the building, the company will move its headquarters from Louisville to the downtown Jeffersonville location. Denton-Floyd has already been involved with restoring other buildings in the city, like the Portage House.

“We envision even more growth on the horizon,” Denton said. “So it just makes sense for us to call this place our home so we can be right in the middle of everything great that’s happening here.”

Denton said they also hope to renovate the second and third floors of the building to make a wedding and banquet hall that can be rented out on the weekends.

The company intends to start working on the building in the next couple months and finish in a year.

