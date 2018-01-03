Jeffersonville mayor announces plans to save historic Masonic Temple

The bus hit an apartment building and ended up with a powerline on its roof.

TARC bus involved in multi-vehicle crash and ends up hitting a building in the Portland neighborhood

According to the arrest citation, a parent called the school and reported that a student had a handgun in class. Tremaine Pendleton, 18, was arrested by Jeffersontown Police after being pulled out of class and patted down at approximately 12:45 p.m. A Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun was found tucked in his right pant leg near his ankle, the report says.

It happened at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's store Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.

Crystal Wedding Gown has been in business in St. Matthew's since May 2016, but it closed Monday without warning to any of its customers, leaving at least 10 soon-to-be brides with extra stress ahead of their big days.

According to a spokesman for LMPD, the officer was off-duty when the cruiser was stolen from his home.

According to the arrest report, the outside temperature at the time was 15 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill factor of 9 degrees.

The damage left by the fire and the two promises to patrons from the owner.

A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.

A group of former Louisville players want former Cardinal Kenny Payne as the program's next head coach.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore announced Wednesday the city is helping negotiate an agreement with local developers to sell and restore the historic Masonic Temple.

The building was built in 1926 and used by the Masons until 1994. The Masonic Temple is on Indiana Landmarks’ Top-10 list of endangered historic buildings in Indiana, and it is a part of the Old Jeffersonville National Register Historic District, but it has been empty for the past 20 years or so.

Moore stood on the front steps of the vacant building Wednesday afternoon to make the announcement.

“It’s not only a significant moment for the city of Jeff, but it preserves a big part of the history that we’ve come to grow to love,” he said.

In the arrangement, the current owner, Pinnacle Properties, intends to sell the property to the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission for $300,000. Then Denton-Floyd Real Estate Group will purchase the property from the city for the same amount.

Moore said selling it this way provides some protection to the city. He said there will be conditions in the contract to make sure the new owner follows through on redeveloping the property instead of tearing it down.

“It’s very important as a preservationist and a developer with historic properties to save a building like this,” said Brandon Denton of Denton-Floyd Real Estate Group. “It deserves to be saved.”

After restoring the building, the company will move its headquarters from Louisville to the downtown Jeffersonville location. Denton-Floyd has already been involved with restoring other buildings in the city, like the Portage House.

“We envision even more growth on the horizon,” Denton said. “So it just makes sense for us to call this place our home so we can be right in the middle of everything great that’s happening here.”

Denton said they also hope to renovate the second and third floors of the building to make a wedding and banquet hall that can be rented out on the weekends.

The company intends to start working on the building in the next couple months and finish in a year.

