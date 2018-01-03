Louisville non-profit opens drop-in center for victims of human trafficking

The bus hit an apartment building and ended up with a powerline on its roof.

TARC bus involved in multi-vehicle crash and ends up hitting a building in the Portland neighborhood

According to the arrest citation, a parent called the school and reported that a student had a handgun in class. Tremaine Pendleton, 18, was arrested by Jeffersontown Police after being pulled out of class and patted down at approximately 12:45 p.m. A Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun was found tucked in his right pant leg near his ankle, the report says.

It happened at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's store Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.

Alleged shoplifter accused of beating officer in head with club at Mall St. Matthews

Crystal Wedding Gown has been in business in St. Matthew's since May 2016, but it closed Monday without warning to any of its customers, leaving at least 10 soon-to-be brides with extra stress ahead of their big days.

According to a spokesman for LMPD, the officer was off-duty when the cruiser was stolen from his home.

According to the arrest report, the outside temperature at the time was 15 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill factor of 9 degrees.

POLICE: Louisville woman arrested after 3 children found alone in car in 'brutal cold'

The damage left by the fire and the two promises to patrons from the owner.

A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.

A group of former Louisville players want former Cardinal Kenny Payne as the program's next head coach.

BOZICH | Former Cards, Larry Brown see Kenny Payne as perfect fit for Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, Summer Dickerson sold her body for money and even had pimps. She has been a runaway, a stripper and even a prostitute.

"My story started at 15," Dickerson said. "I thought that the only thing anybody ever wanted from me was my body."

But after years on the street, Dickerson got help from Amy Leenerts, the founder of Free 2 Hope, a non-profit created to fight human trafficking in Kentucky.

"What woman would ever choose that," Leenerts said. "What we are doing right now, besides all of the education and outreach, is trying to have a safe place."

Last week, Leenerts opened a drop-in center on Barret Avenue for victims of human trafficking.

"We ask them ... 'Are you hungry? Do you have a medical condition? Is there something you need? Is there something you want?'" Leenerts said.

The goal is to get the women out of the lifestyle but in their own time.

"If that's what they choose, if that's what they want, it's never forced on anybody," Leenerts said.

Leenerts has also worked to educate the public about the signs of human trafficking and that victims, and especially pimps, don't always look like what you'd expect.

"It can be a mom, it can be a dad, it can be the guy next door," she said.

The Drop-In Center is open on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.

