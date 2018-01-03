Former Louisville Police Chief Richard Dotson dies - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former Louisville Police Chief Richard Dotson dies

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Richard Dotson, who served eight years as chief of the former Louisville Police Department until 1990, has died.

Dotson's tenure as chief ended when Mayor Jerry Abramson demoted him in the midst of accusations of sexual harassment and spouse abuse. Dotson continued to serve as a captain on the department in a career spanning more than 38 years.

He also was president of the police officers' FOP union in the mid-2000s.

Funeral arrangements for Dotson have not yet been announced.

