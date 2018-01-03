Louisville health officials fanning the city in hopes of stopping spread of Hepatitis A

The bus hit an apartment building and ended up with a powerline on its roof.

TARC bus involved in multi-vehicle crash and ends up hitting a building in the Portland neighborhood

According to the arrest citation, a parent called the school and reported that a student had a handgun in class. Tremaine Pendleton, 18, was arrested by Jeffersontown Police after being pulled out of class and patted down at approximately 12:45 p.m. A Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun was found tucked in his right pant leg near his ankle, the report says.

It happened at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's store Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.

Crystal Wedding Gown has been in business in St. Matthew's since May 2016, but it closed Monday without warning to any of its customers, leaving at least 10 soon-to-be brides with extra stress ahead of their big days.

According to a spokesman for LMPD, the officer was off-duty when the cruiser was stolen from his home.

According to the arrest report, the outside temperature at the time was 15 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill factor of 9 degrees.

The damage left by the fire and the two promises to patrons from the owner.

A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.

A group of former Louisville players want former Cardinal Kenny Payne as the program's next head coach.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of the Louisville Metro Public Health Department fanned out across the city Wednesday scrambling to stop the spread of Hepatitis A, a gastrointestinal virus that mainly hits homeless populations.

The state of Kentucky reported cases in 10 counties last month, including Jefferson, Shelby, Bullitt, Hardin and Henry Counties.

"Typically in a given year, we see one or two cases of Hep A," said Dr. Lori Caloia, Medical Director with Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness. "So far, we have seen ... 42 confirmed cases."

And Caloia said there could be more cases. So the department sent this reminder to area soup kitchens and homeless shelters Wednesday to know the warning signs and shore up sanitation.

"It can cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fever and just make people feel bad in general," Caloia said. "It's a viral infection, and it's spread through what's called the fecal oral route, so contaminated food. But primarily, the big thing is lack of hand-washing, lack of proper sanitation ... things can get easily contaminated."

One of the shelters visited is Wayside Christian Mission, where Programs Manager Mark Miller said it serves 2,000 meals a day. And while he doesn't know of any Hep A cases at the shelter, he said the staff is always on alert to safeguard their residents and the community.

"We make sure our people are ... wearing gloves, wearing their hairnets, washing their hands regularly..." Miller said.

Health officials said another tell tale sign of Hepatitis A is jaundice. Workers will be back at Wayside on Thursday, Sunday and several days next week to give out Hep A vaccines.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.