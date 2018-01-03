Power outage temporarily affects up to 10,000 people in southern - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Power outage temporarily affects up to 10,000 people in southern Indiana

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A large power outage Wednesday night temporarily affected as many as 10,000 customers in Clark, Scott, Washington and Jefferson Counties in southern Indiana.

Clark County REMC crews rushed to the area around 10 p.m. to determine the cause of the outage. As of 11 p.m., approximately 1,400 people were still without power.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.