La Grange city council approves $42,000 raise for city's mayor

The bus hit an apartment building and ended up with a powerline on its roof.

The bus hit an apartment building and ended up with a powerline on its roof.

TARC bus involved in multi-vehicle crash and ends up hitting a building in the Portland neighborhood

TARC bus involved in multi-vehicle crash and ends up hitting a building in the Portland neighborhood

According to the arrest citation, a parent called the school and reported that a student had a handgun in class. Tremaine Pendleton, 18, was arrested by Jeffersontown Police after being pulled out of class and patted down at approximately 12:45 p.m. A Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun was found tucked in his right pant leg near his ankle, the report says.

According to the arrest citation, a parent called the school and reported that a student had a handgun in class. Tremaine Pendleton, 18, was arrested by Jeffersontown Police after being pulled out of class and patted down at approximately 12:45 p.m. A Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun was found tucked in his right pant leg near his ankle, the report says.

It happened at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's store Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.

It happened at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's store Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.

Alleged shoplifter accused of beating officer in head with club at Mall St. Matthews

Alleged shoplifter accused of beating officer in head with club at Mall St. Matthews

Crystal Wedding Gown has been in business in St. Matthew's since May 2016, but it closed Monday without warning to any of its customers, leaving at least 10 soon-to-be brides with extra stress ahead of their big days.

Crystal Wedding Gown has been in business in St. Matthew's since May 2016, but it closed Monday without warning to any of its customers, leaving at least 10 soon-to-be brides with extra stress ahead of their big days.

According to a spokesman for LMPD, the officer was off-duty when the cruiser was stolen from his home.

According to a spokesman for LMPD, the officer was off-duty when the cruiser was stolen from his home.

According to the arrest report, the outside temperature at the time was 15 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill factor of 9 degrees.

According to the arrest report, the outside temperature at the time was 15 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill factor of 9 degrees.

POLICE: Louisville woman arrested after 3 children found alone in car in 'brutal cold'

POLICE: Louisville woman arrested after 3 children found alone in car in 'brutal cold'

The damage left by the fire and the two promises to patrons from the owner.

The damage left by the fire and the two promises to patrons from the owner.

A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.

A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.

A group of former Louisville players want former Cardinal Kenny Payne as the program's next head coach.

A group of former Louisville players want former Cardinal Kenny Payne as the program's next head coach.

BOZICH | Former Cards, Larry Brown see Kenny Payne as perfect fit for Louisville

BOZICH | Former Cards, Larry Brown see Kenny Payne as perfect fit for Louisville

LA GRANGE Ky. (WDRB) -- The La Grange City Council on Wednesday approved the second reading of a proposed salary increase of $42,520 for the mayor.

The mayor's pay will jump from $12,080 to $55,000, and although city council members had mixed thoughts about the raise, the measure passed 4-3.

"Where's the money going to come from to pay for all this?" asked La Grange resident Mary Ann Smith. "It's a problem for me as a taxpayer."

Since July 2008, the mayor's salary was set at $12,480 per year.

"That's a heck of a raise," councilwoman Jean Knight said. "I think it's too much ... way too much,"

Councilwoman Shannon Whitaker will run for mayor in this year's upcoming election. Before she voted for the pay increase, Whitaker said she was interested before the ordinance was on the table.

"My decision to run for mayor is not based on this," she said. "I'm in whether it passes or not."

Under the new salary, the mayor will not be eligible for benefits.

"What we're paying the mayor is laughable compared to most cities in this Commonwealth," councilman Jason Taylor said.

"The pay moving forward needs to reflect the serious of the position and the demands of the position," added councilwoman Ann Zimlich.

All council members agreed that $12,000 isn't enough compensation, but some thought the raise was too high.

"I am not against a raise," said councilwoman Stephanie Chalfant. "But I am against a raise to $55,000."

This does not affect the current mayor's salary. The new rate will not take effect until Jan. 1, 2019.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.