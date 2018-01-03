Clarksville Planning Commission approves plan to turn vacant mot - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clarksville Planning Commission approves plan to turn vacant motel into 40-unit apartment complex

Posted: Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Clarksville city leaders voted 4-3 on Wednesday to turn an old, vacant motel into a 40-unit apartment complex.

The site of the Former Crest Motel on Highway 31 was recommended for demolition by two Building Commissioners but still remains standing. The new owners of the property said they plan to spend nearly $4 million to convert the space into apartments.

Those supporting the plan said it will bring economic growth to a blighted area. Those opposed said the area is a commercial district near a railroad track with no side walks and not enough parking.

"The parking becomes an issue if people are going to have one car apiece, but if they have any visitors in, that's going quickly eat up the excess spaces," said Sharon handy with the Clarksville Planning Commission. "And then if they are full, people will be parking in the fire lane."

Yet despite that, the developer said the plan is a good idea.

"This is not a perfect spot for a development," said Brandon Denton with Denton Floyd Real Estate Group. "This is a little bit out of our wheelhouse, but we think it provides a very good need for housing in southern Indiana and also, more importantly, it eliminates a very bad blight that's been existing over in that area for many years."

The Clarksville Towne Council would still need to sign off on the decision. The developer plans to start construction this spring.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.