Clarksville Planning Commission approves plan to turn vacant motel into 40-unit apartment complex

The bus hit an apartment building and ended up with a powerline on its roof.

According to the arrest citation, a parent called the school and reported that a student had a handgun in class. Tremaine Pendleton, 18, was arrested by Jeffersontown Police after being pulled out of class and patted down at approximately 12:45 p.m. A Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun was found tucked in his right pant leg near his ankle, the report says.

Crystal Wedding Gown has been in business in St. Matthew's since May 2016, but it closed Monday without warning to any of its customers, leaving at least 10 soon-to-be brides with extra stress ahead of their big days.

According to a spokesman for LMPD, the officer was off-duty when the cruiser was stolen from his home.

According to the arrest report, the outside temperature at the time was 15 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill factor of 9 degrees.

The damage left by the fire and the two promises to patrons from the owner.

A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.

A group of former Louisville players want former Cardinal Kenny Payne as the program's next head coach.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Clarksville city leaders voted 4-3 on Wednesday to turn an old, vacant motel into a 40-unit apartment complex.

The site of the Former Crest Motel on Highway 31 was recommended for demolition by two Building Commissioners but still remains standing. The new owners of the property said they plan to spend nearly $4 million to convert the space into apartments.

Those supporting the plan said it will bring economic growth to a blighted area. Those opposed said the area is a commercial district near a railroad track with no side walks and not enough parking.

"The parking becomes an issue if people are going to have one car apiece, but if they have any visitors in, that's going quickly eat up the excess spaces," said Sharon handy with the Clarksville Planning Commission. "And then if they are full, people will be parking in the fire lane."

Yet despite that, the developer said the plan is a good idea.

"This is not a perfect spot for a development," said Brandon Denton with Denton Floyd Real Estate Group. "This is a little bit out of our wheelhouse, but we think it provides a very good need for housing in southern Indiana and also, more importantly, it eliminates a very bad blight that's been existing over in that area for many years."

The Clarksville Towne Council would still need to sign off on the decision. The developer plans to start construction this spring.