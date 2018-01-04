Firefighters battle house fire in the Russell neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Firefighters battle house fire in the Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Fire crews are responding to a house fire in the Russell neighborhood.

Firefighters were call to a home on Elliot Avenue between 25th and 26th Streets early Thursday morning. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. It was reported as a vacant house. Firefighters say they did not find anyone inside the home. The home did not have power and it's cause is under investigation, according to a fire investigator.

Firefighters say despite temperatures in the teens the cold did not give them any problems.

