No winners for Wednesday's Powerball jackpot

DES MOINES, Ia. (WDRB) -- There was no winners for Wednesday's Powerball jackpot.

The numbers selected were 2, 18, 37, 39 and 42, and the Powerball number is 12.
 
Wednesday's jackpot was worth $460 million, making it the 10th largest lottery prize ever.

Now, Saturday's drawing will be worth at least $550 million. That carries a cash value of $348 million.

The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

Lotto players also have another giant jackpot to keep an eye on. Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is worth $418 million.

