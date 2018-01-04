Owner blames arson for early morning fire at The Irish Rover

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of one of Louisville's most popular restaurants says someone tried to set it on fire early Thursday morning.

The Irish Rover on Frankfort Avenue suffered damage to its main entrance from the fire. Pictures posted my owner Michael Reidy on social media show broken glass and scorched walls. The post says someone tried to set the fire, but a passerby spotted the flames and called the fire department. He says an arson investigation is underway.

The post goes on to thank the fire department and the caller by saying, "We are grateful beyond words that our 25 years of work did not - literally - go up in flames."

Reidy said he wants to find the person who called for help. "I just want to thank that person who did that, They saved our lives, saved our business and our futures. I really want to thank the person, if someone out there, give us a call and I'd like to thank them personally," he said.

Louisville Fire & Rescue Captain Sal Melendez says an arson investigation is underway. The fire was reported about 5:45 a.m. Firefighters put the fire out before it spread inside.

The restaurant plans to open as normal Thursday. And it plans to install surveillance cameras to try to keep something like this from happening again.

