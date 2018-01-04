TARC bus involved in multi-vehicle crash and ends up hitting a b - WDRB 41 Louisville News

TARC bus involved in multi-vehicle crash and ends up hitting a building in the Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A TARC bus crashed into a building and three other vehicles in the Portland neighborhood.

The crash happened just before 9:00 a.m. Thursday near 16th and Bank Streets. The bus appears to have been going the wrong way on a one-way street.

The bus hit two parked cars before crashing into a building. It ended up with a powerline on its roof.  According to our WDRB reporter on the scene, the driver appeared shaken but not seriously injured. LG&E turned off the power to the building until it could make repairs.

Emergency crews took 3 or 4 passengers from the bus to the hospital for evaluation.

TARC officials issued a statement saying they will conduct a thorough investigation that will include reviewing the on-board video. TARC also said it would make sure that any injured passengers are properly cared for.

