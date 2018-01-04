Weekend Director (1/3/18)

JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB / WMYO TV is seeking a Weekend Director. This person is responsible for directing staff during a fast-paced single- and dual-anchor newscast and other special programs. The director will work closely with news producers to determine camera shots, effects and locations on a multi-display news set. They should have working knowledge of technical directing a single- and dual-anchor newscast and other special programs. In addition, they should have a working knowledge of computer-based newsroom systems, studio lighting, audio operations, graphic systems and be able to teach those skills to their staff members.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K / Free Parking
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
TO APPLY:
E-mail cover letter, resume and demo reel location to dcallan@wdrb.com.
Or:
David Callan
624 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard
Louisville, Ky. 40203
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.