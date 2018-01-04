Weekend Director (1/3/18)

JOB DESCRIPTION:

WDRB / WMYO TV is seeking a Weekend Director. This person is responsible for directing staff during a fast-paced single- and dual-anchor newscast and other special programs. The director will work closely with news producers to determine camera shots, effects and locations on a multi-display news set. They should have working knowledge of technical directing a single- and dual-anchor newscast and other special programs. In addition, they should have a working knowledge of computer-based newsroom systems, studio lighting, audio operations, graphic systems and be able to teach those skills to their staff members.

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K / Free Parking

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Full-time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

Education: Bachelor's Degree in Television Production or related field is desirable.

Bachelor's Degree in Television Production or related field is desirable. Experience directing fast-paced single- and dual-anchor newscasts; technical directing of single- and dual-anchor newscasts.

Must be a self-starter with proven leadership skills, possess strong communication skills and be able to deal effectively with other departments.

Experience in multi-bank video switching, studio lighting, Electronic Still Store, DVE, Character Generator graphic system, and other related studio production equipment.

Be able to train other staff members.

TO APPLY:

E-mail cover letter, resume and demo reel location to dcallan@wdrb.com.

Or:

David Callan

624 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard

Louisville, Ky. 40203

WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.