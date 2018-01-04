Weekend Director (1/3/18) - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Weekend Director (1/3/18)

Posted: Updated:

JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB / WMYO TV is seeking a Weekend Director. This person is responsible for directing staff during a fast-paced single- and dual-anchor newscast and other special programs. The director will work closely with news producers to determine camera shots, effects and locations on a multi-display news set. They should have working knowledge of technical directing a single- and dual-anchor newscast and other special programs. In addition, they should have a working knowledge of computer-based newsroom systems, studio lighting, audio operations, graphic systems and be able to teach those skills to their staff members.

BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K / Free Parking

SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable 

POSITION:
Full-time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

  • Education: Bachelor's Degree in Television Production or related field is desirable.
  • Experience directing fast-paced single- and dual-anchor newscasts; technical directing of single- and dual-anchor newscasts.
  • Must be a self-starter with proven leadership skills, possess strong communication skills and be able to deal effectively with other departments.
  • Experience in multi-bank video switching, studio lighting, Electronic Still Store, DVE, Character Generator graphic system, and other related studio production equipment.
  • Be able to train other staff members.

TO APPLY:

E-mail cover letter, resume and demo reel location to dcallan@wdrb.com.

Or:

David Callan
624 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard
Louisville, Ky.  40203

WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.