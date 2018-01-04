Louisville man accused of using stolen excavator truck to tear down T-Mobile door

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of driving a stolen excavator truck to tear down the door of a local T-Mobile store.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place Monday just after 11 a.m. Police say 40-year-old James McGee was spotted on video driving a Bobcat mini-excavator that had been reported stolen.

McGee allegedly used the excavator to knock down the back door of a T-Mobile store located at 7803 Preston Highway, near the intersection of Preston Highway and Outer Loop.

Once McGee got inside the store, he was confronted by a store employee and ran out of the store. From there, police say he ran to a nearby homeless camp, where he found someone who was providing clothes and meals to the homeless.

Police say McGee used that opportunity to change into different clothes, which were later recovered by police.

McGee was eventually arrested for the alleged crime. He's been charged with third-degree burglary and receipt of stolen property in excess of $10,000.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

